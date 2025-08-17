© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Friday 15, August, 2025.
UK Funeral Director, John O'Looney:
"The window to speak freely is closing around us all.
We all see it.
Speak your truth guys before it is too late to ever do so.
You can feel it in your heart as i have done for some time.
We can stop this but only together so everybody knows the truth.
Go on record as honest."
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!