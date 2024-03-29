Bridge Collapse: Nothing Adds Up

We Are Getting More Questions Than Answers

* Investigators tell us it could take 24 months to find answers re: one of the worst maritime disasters in American history.

* An elite Coast Guard team is inspecting 13 CDC containers of Hazardous Materials (some of which were breached).

* Why is the CDC shipping 764 tons of HazMats to Sri Lanka?

* Why did the Dali perform the same maneuver as the Titanic?

* Was it cyber-attacked with Remote Towing Technology?

* Why is the black box missing 2 minutes of data?

* Investigative reporter Lara Logan is sounding the alarm.

* According to her sources, this could have been a cyber attack on our economy and infrastructure.

* CISA is now investigating — but why if there is no evidence of a cyber attack?





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (28 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4m5222-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-3-28-24.html