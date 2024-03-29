Bridge Collapse: Nothing Adds Up

We Are Getting More Questions Than Answers
* Investigators tell us it could take 24 months to find answers re: one of the worst maritime disasters in American history.
* An elite Coast Guard team is inspecting 13 CDC containers of Hazardous Materials (some of which were breached).
* Why is the CDC shipping 764 tons of HazMats to Sri Lanka?
* Why did the Dali perform the same maneuver as the Titanic?
* Was it cyber-attacked with Remote Towing Technology?
* Why is the black box missing 2 minutes of data?
* Investigative reporter Lara Logan is sounding the alarm.
* According to her sources, this could have been a cyber attack on our economy and infrastructure.
* CISA is now investigating — but why if there is no evidence of a cyber attack?
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (28 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4m5222-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-3-28-24.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.