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FINAL HOUR 1130 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM
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328 views • May 09, 2022
These are the last of the last days! GET SAVED NOW! THE DAY OF THE LORD IS AT HAND, WAKE UP!!!
--- THE PLAN - WHO plans for 10 years of pandemics --- Pfizer deathjab with bluetooth nanochip for your pleasure ---- Count The Number of the Beast ---- WORDS OF TRUTH ---- An encouraging word from the Holy Spirit --- GET TO HIM NOW!! TIME IS UP!!! ---- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity exposed) --- yoga --- And finally the Holy Spirit in action.
https://markekawamai.com/
https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/markekawamai2/
https://rumble.com/user/MarkEkawamai
https://odysee.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistries:7
If you want to help, then please pray for this Ministry, if you feel led by the Lord to support this Ministry, send email to meministryofthelord @ elisanet.fi (REMOVE EMPTY SPACES _@_) and you will get a paypal link.
USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED MAY 2022*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/
bitchute - XANDREWX: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xandrewx/
BitChute - Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O1FQeegNtvEP/
bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/
Youtube - Scarack Truther: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
Youtube - HISHUMBLESERVANT333: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7X2ZutksOicgr5Fpbmh6nw
Youtube - Nuke's Top 5: https://www.youtube.com/c/NukesTop5
Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw
Youtube - John Latini Jr: https://www.youtube.com/user/johnsueellen98
If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.
Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.
Through FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (Yahushua HaMashiach) is the ONLY way to get saved.
SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)
Dear Jesus,
I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins
I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life
and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.
I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.
Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.
Amen!
--- THE PLAN - WHO plans for 10 years of pandemics --- Pfizer deathjab with bluetooth nanochip for your pleasure ---- Count The Number of the Beast ---- WORDS OF TRUTH ---- An encouraging word from the Holy Spirit --- GET TO HIM NOW!! TIME IS UP!!! ---- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity exposed) --- yoga --- And finally the Holy Spirit in action.
https://markekawamai.com/
https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/markekawamai2/
https://rumble.com/user/MarkEkawamai
https://odysee.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistries:7
If you want to help, then please pray for this Ministry, if you feel led by the Lord to support this Ministry, send email to meministryofthelord @ elisanet.fi (REMOVE EMPTY SPACES _@_) and you will get a paypal link.
USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED MAY 2022*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/
bitchute - XANDREWX: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xandrewx/
BitChute - Exposing Corruption: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/O1FQeegNtvEP/
bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/
Youtube - Scarack Truther: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr84zLhWBEebP8x7MgwfahA
Youtube - HISHUMBLESERVANT333: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7X2ZutksOicgr5Fpbmh6nw
Youtube - Nuke's Top 5: https://www.youtube.com/c/NukesTop5
Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw
Youtube - John Latini Jr: https://www.youtube.com/user/johnsueellen98
If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.
Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.
Through FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (Yahushua HaMashiach) is the ONLY way to get saved.
SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)
Dear Jesus,
I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins
I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life
and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.
I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.
Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.
Amen!
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