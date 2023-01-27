And We Know 1.26.2023 JUSTICE IS TARGET. RUSSIA, PHARMA, ELECTIONS, PLANDEMICS, BALLOTS. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
January 26, 2023
Well, we are coming to the realization that the justice system is rigged, the MSM is in panic mode, the house is filled with traitors and it is only a matter of time when all of this comes to an end.. We will start with Jim Breuer and end with the PSALMS…
The RUMBLE link is finally ready for yesterday's Video. We apologize. There were issues with Rumble. God Bless you all. LT
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27a7hc-1.26.23-justice-is-target.-russia-pharma-elections-plandemics-ballots.-pray.html
