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8/14/2022 Miles Guo: Hu Shuli, Bruno Wu and Yang Lan have been defaming Miles Guo since 2014 and 2015. They are the representatives of the Communist Party's Ministry of State Security, 2nd [Intelligence] Department of PLA General Staff Headquarters, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the so-called national regime of the CCP