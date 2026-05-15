Politics Beyond the Divide, an interview with Brian McGlinchey

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Why are so many people stepping away from traditional politics and looking for change elsewhere? The latest interview explores growing political disillusionment, the rise of decentralization, and the feeling among many voters that mainstream systems no longer reflect their values or concerns. The conversation touches on shifting public attitudes, distrust in institutions, and the increasing demand for independent voices and local action. Whether seen as frustration or transformation, the discussion highlights a changing political landscape worth paying attention to. Watch the latest interview for the full context and discussion.
#PoliticsBeyondTheDivide #PublicDiscontent #ChangingNarratives #IndependentVoices #PoliticalShift
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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