People's Rally Melbourne 20 January 2023

On this fine day in Melbourne we extended our march to include the Australian Tennis Open. We left Parliament House without much delay and stopped outside MYER as we often do to rouse shoppers. Then it was down the streets all the way to the Australian Open entrance area where we made our presence felt for a solid half hour calling to the sports fans streaming in. The whole protest march went smoothly. We willingly put in the extra kilometres if that's what it takes to wake just one more man or woman to discover the dangers facing us as a society. We were somewhat depleted when we arrived back at Parliament House. Our numbers were not great. Pray for additional people willing to rally each Saturday in Melbourne City from 12 pm onward, every Saturday, as we must, since the lockdowns.