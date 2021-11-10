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Marburg is Here || First Death in Guinea
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813 views • November 10, 2021
The first death from the 'Marburg virus' has now been identified in Guinea, West Africa. More deaths and general panic are coming next and soon a new 'vaccine' will be developed. How long are they going to keep up with their lies?
Kieran Morrissey - a whistleblower engineer and healthcare system professional - had warned us of this upcoming 'pandemic'...
* More info:
GAVI (22nd April 2021) - "The next pandemic: Marburg?" - https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
Guardian (10th Aug 2021) - "Deadly Marburg virus discovered for first time in west Africa" - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/10/marburg-virus-discovered-for-first-time-in-west-africa-deadly
Aljazeera (10th Aug 2021) - "Guinea confirms first West African case of deadly Marburg virus" - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/10/guinea-confirms-first-west-african-case-of-deadly-marburg-virus
The Sun (11th Aug 2021) - "Man who ‘bled to death’ from Marburg virus may have spread it to 155 people, experts fear" - https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/15837004/man-died-marburg-virus-155-contacts/
GAVI (1st Sept 2021) - "The first human case of Marburg virus in West Africa is no surprise: here’s why" - https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/first-human-case-marburg-virus-west-africa-no-surprise-heres-why
RiVax: a recombinant ricin vaccine - https://journals.iucr.org/d/issues/2011/09/00/gx5187/gx5187.pdf
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* How to recover from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Kieran Morrissey - a whistleblower engineer and healthcare system professional - had warned us of this upcoming 'pandemic'...
* More info:
GAVI (22nd April 2021) - "The next pandemic: Marburg?" - https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
Guardian (10th Aug 2021) - "Deadly Marburg virus discovered for first time in west Africa" - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/10/marburg-virus-discovered-for-first-time-in-west-africa-deadly
Aljazeera (10th Aug 2021) - "Guinea confirms first West African case of deadly Marburg virus" - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/10/guinea-confirms-first-west-african-case-of-deadly-marburg-virus
The Sun (11th Aug 2021) - "Man who ‘bled to death’ from Marburg virus may have spread it to 155 people, experts fear" - https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/15837004/man-died-marburg-virus-155-contacts/
GAVI (1st Sept 2021) - "The first human case of Marburg virus in West Africa is no surprise: here’s why" - https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/first-human-case-marburg-virus-west-africa-no-surprise-heres-why
RiVax: a recombinant ricin vaccine - https://journals.iucr.org/d/issues/2011/09/00/gx5187/gx5187.pdf
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* How to recover from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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