© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GROUNDING MATTERS 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • May 12, 2020
Grounding, or Earthing, is an energy source in the ground. All of the cells in our bodies have an electrical charge. The earth has the opposite electrical charge. Just like an electrical wire needs to be grounded, our bodies need to be grounded. Otherwise, we are out of balance. Watch this video and learn about how grounding can solve many of your out-of-balance issues and provide some relief for your anxiety, stress, and general discomfort.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.