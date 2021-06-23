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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-23-2021 Injection Mandates On Campus To End?
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80 views • June 23, 2021
We know colleges have been mandating the injections for students to return to campus. Will the issues of myocarditis be the demise or will we see the continued cover up of it?
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Article Links:
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/heart-problems-vaccinated-students-trigger-medical-legal-scrutiny
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/558757-the-ill-advised-push-to-vaccinate-the-young
https://universitybusiness.com/state-by-state-look-at-colleges-requiring-vaccines/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/california-begs-citizens-change-their-ev-charging-routines-amidst-precarious-power-grid
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/heart-problems-vaccinated-students-trigger-medical-legal-scrutiny
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/558757-the-ill-advised-push-to-vaccinate-the-young
https://universitybusiness.com/state-by-state-look-at-colleges-requiring-vaccines/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/california-begs-citizens-change-their-ev-charging-routines-amidst-precarious-power-grid
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https://ic-cdn.flipboard.com/theglobeandmail.com/e4d4f4be34ba187cdcadf1bcde415aedf277ed76/_medium.jpeg
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