Debunking Mark Meckler’s False Claims on Tucker Carlson Today

The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews constitutional expert and scholar Robert Brown to discuss and correct some of the various misleading, deceptive, and false claims that Mark Meckler, the president of Convention of States, made during a recent interview on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today.
