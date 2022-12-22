Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Take Your Questions And Show You What Born Again Christians Are Called To Be-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 21 2022
50 views
channel image
Rightly dividing the word
Published 19 hours ago |

Tonight on the 'Rightly Dividing' King James Bible Study Program, we take your questions live on-air, and look at some great doctrines of the scriptures. For example, born again believers are called to be a witness, but do you know what we are a witness of, and to? A lot of Christians read the book of Job when going through a trial, but do you know that comfort in a time of trial is not the purpose of Job?

"This is my comfort in my affliction: for thy word hath quickened me." Psalm 119:50 (KJB)

2022 is almost over, and this will be the second to last Bible study we'll have this year. On Christmas Eve, Lord willing, we'll do our last study of the year on the timely subject of Migdal Eder, the birthplace of Jesus Christ on the Feast of Tabernacles. Join us tonight for this live NTEB 'Rightly Dividing' King James Bible Study starting 7:00 PM EST

Keywords
jesusbible studypodcastend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket