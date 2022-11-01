President Trump provides some words of encouragement (with conviction) | Seb Gorka

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President Trump provides some words of encouragement (with conviction) for those who are worried about the future:“We’re gonna get back in and we’re gonna take back this country and we’re gonna Make America Great Again. It’s gonna happen. It’s gonna happen.” 💥
The best is yet to come 🇺🇸
Sidenote: Notice he implied that Mitch McConnell is being blackmailed? Interesting.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11528