We’re Living On Borrowed Time and Borrowed Cash #US #Fed #Ukraine #Biden #Putin
Gerald Celente
Premiered 2/8/2023
Gerald Celente and Judge Andrew Napolitano hold a weekly YouTube show called “Celente & the Judge." The two spoke about freedoms under attack in the #US and mentioned Thomas Paine, the author of “The Crisis,” who famously said on 23 December 1776, “THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” TrendsJournal.com Copyright © 2022 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
Keywords
trumprussiausfedbidenputinukrainegerald celentejudge andrew napolitanoborrowed timeborrowed cash
