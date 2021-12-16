12/16/2021 Steel Truth: Ann Vandersteel ft. Johnny Mee & Mel K

Watch "Steel Truth" on Brighteon.tv every weeknight at 8:00 pm EST

Johnny Mee: Author of JohnnyNovels.com Purchse his books such as The Government Mule, The Mozart Rule, and many more groundbreaking works.

MK Ultra with Mel K: TheMelKShow.com - Where the Truth Matters and Facts Reveal All

Learn more and visit - steeltruth.com

-

Shop and support patriots while doing so!

Use code STEELTRUTH at Lifetimejewelry.com

Use code STEELTRUTH at mypillow.com

Food shelves are getting low so prepare with Superfoods! Head over to - SteelTruthSuperfoods.com

Get into the true patriot spirit by shopping at steponsocks.com

Checkout SteelTruthCBD.com and take advantage of de-funding Big Pharma while naturally helping yourself.

Watch out for your health and get your Dr. Zelenko

immune system formula: ZstackLife.com/truth

-

Need telehealth? Go to SynergyHealthDPC.com now and take care of our health first.

Need identity protection? Go to PatrioticID.com/SteelTruth and protect yourself. Call: 884-44-PATID

Need a steel structure? Go to SalleeSteelStructures.com and help Marlin & his team design your building.

-

Watch "Steel Truth" on Brighteon.tv - Rumble.com - Bitchute.com - Clouthub.com

Turn on your Smart TV to GFWN.TV to watch "Steel Truth" in Primetime to hear about all the latest financial headlines that impacts America.

Subscribe to SimulTV.com and watch us there!