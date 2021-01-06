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WHO IS STEALING AMERICA? - ¿QUIÉN ESTÁ ROBANDO AMÉRICA? (subtítulos español)
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87 views • January 06, 2021
2020 has been a very unusual year ...
It began with an unprecedented global pandemic caused by the CCP virus, and concluded with the intriguing US presidential election, the results of which will not only decide the future of the United States, but also determine the future of the world.
However, the US elections have been plagued with allegations of wrongdoing. So after election night, The Epoch Times investigative team quickly got to work. In order to uncover the issues behind the elections, investigative reporter Joshua Phillip traveled across the country to the pendulum states to interview whistleblowers, big data experts, and election experts.
And this is what he discovered ...
THE EPOCH TIMES:
USA: https://www.theepochtimes.com/
Spanish:
https://es.theepochtimes.com
Español: ¿Quién está robando América?
El 2020 ha sido un año muy inusual...
Comenzó con una pandemia mundial sin precedentes causada por el virus del PCCh, y concluyó con la intrigante elección presidencial de Estados Unidos, cuyos resultados no solo decidirán el futuro de Estados Unidos, sino que también determinarán el futuro del mundo.
Sin embargo, las elecciones estadounidenses han estado plagadas de denuncias de irregularidades. Así que después de la noche de las elecciones, el equipo de investigación de The Epoch Times rápidamente se puso a trabajar. Con el fin de descubrir los problemas detrás de las elecciones, el reportero de investigación Joshua Phillip viajó por todo el país a los estados pendulares para entrevistar a denunciantes, expertos en Big Data y expertos en elecciones.
Y esto es lo que descubrió...
It began with an unprecedented global pandemic caused by the CCP virus, and concluded with the intriguing US presidential election, the results of which will not only decide the future of the United States, but also determine the future of the world.
However, the US elections have been plagued with allegations of wrongdoing. So after election night, The Epoch Times investigative team quickly got to work. In order to uncover the issues behind the elections, investigative reporter Joshua Phillip traveled across the country to the pendulum states to interview whistleblowers, big data experts, and election experts.
And this is what he discovered ...
THE EPOCH TIMES:
USA: https://www.theepochtimes.com/
Spanish:
https://es.theepochtimes.com
Español: ¿Quién está robando América?
El 2020 ha sido un año muy inusual...
Comenzó con una pandemia mundial sin precedentes causada por el virus del PCCh, y concluyó con la intrigante elección presidencial de Estados Unidos, cuyos resultados no solo decidirán el futuro de Estados Unidos, sino que también determinarán el futuro del mundo.
Sin embargo, las elecciones estadounidenses han estado plagadas de denuncias de irregularidades. Así que después de la noche de las elecciones, el equipo de investigación de The Epoch Times rápidamente se puso a trabajar. Con el fin de descubrir los problemas detrás de las elecciones, el reportero de investigación Joshua Phillip viajó por todo el país a los estados pendulares para entrevistar a denunciantes, expertos en Big Data y expertos en elecciones.
Y esto es lo que descubrió...
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