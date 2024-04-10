The fig tree will give fruit!

2Thess lesson #69; A study in Luke 21 and Matthew 24 will teach us we can't align prophecy written in Isaiah chapter 66 with the rebirth of Israel in 1948. Many Christians confuse and conflate the wrong prophecies with the wrong scriptures. If you are unwilling to truly take your time and study the accuracy of the WORD, you may fall into this confusion.
