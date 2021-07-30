Streams of citizens spontaneously offer condolences, CCP says only 14 people died

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A steady stream of citizens spontaneously offered condolences to the victims of Zhengzhou Metro Line 5 with flowers spreading all over the four exits of Shakou Road Station. Does this look like there’re only 14 deaths as reported by the officials?