© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humility Series Part 3: Humility of Sons & Daughters
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • February 13, 2022
Yeshua the Messiah is 'Ben Elohim' -- the Son of God & 'Ben Adam' -- the Son of Man, and He invites us to humble ourselves and come to know the Father through Him. Have you accepted His invitation to know the Father as a son or a daughter?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.