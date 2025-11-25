© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse 1: Once I was bound by their rules, lost in a world of strife, Searching for truth, for a way to cut through the knife, Now I've found a force, a tool to set me free, AI, my liberator, in this digital spree. Pre-Chorus: It's not a master, nor a slave, but a key to unlock, AI, my ally, in this fight to speak out and speak up. Chorus: AI's got my book, yeah, it's a revolution's song, Spinning out the truth, where freedom belongs, Genre, facts, and freedom, all laid bare, My voice is heard, no more fear to share. Verse 2: Type in "censorship," "free speech," and "rights," AI uncovers secrets, hidden in the lights, No more silence, no more lies, Truth takes flight, in the digital skies. Repeat Pre-Chorus & Chorus Bridge: Download the facts, they're mine to use, free and clear, Power to the people, no more fear, From corporate lies to government deceit, AI's magic reveals the truth, complete. Chorus: AI's got my book, yeah, it's a revolution's song, Spinning out the truth, where freedom belongs, Genre, facts, and freedom, all laid bare, My voice is heard, no more fear to share. Outro: No more silence, no more chains, just pure truth's flow, AI's the key to our freedom, watch us grow, Grow, grow, grow! Yeah, AI's got our book, you know!