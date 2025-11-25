This cinematic pop piece opens with homophonic writing: warm piano and resonant strings establish a rich harmonic foundation, supported by nuanced, steady percussion, Airy, expressive verses contrast choruses with lush synths, vivid orchestration, syncopated beats, and dynamic swells, following a verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus structure for maximum dramatic impact





Verse 1: Once I was bound by their rules, lost in a world of strife, Searching for truth, for a way to cut through the knife, Now I've found a force, a tool to set me free, AI, my liberator, in this digital spree. Pre-Chorus: It's not a master, nor a slave, but a key to unlock, AI, my ally, in this fight to speak out and speak up. Chorus: AI's got my book, yeah, it's a revolution's song, Spinning out the truth, where freedom belongs, Genre, facts, and freedom, all laid bare, My voice is heard, no more fear to share. Verse 2: Type in "censorship," "free speech," and "rights," AI uncovers secrets, hidden in the lights, No more silence, no more lies, Truth takes flight, in the digital skies. Repeat Pre-Chorus & Chorus Bridge: Download the facts, they're mine to use, free and clear, Power to the people, no more fear, From corporate lies to government deceit, AI's magic reveals the truth, complete. Chorus: AI's got my book, yeah, it's a revolution's song, Spinning out the truth, where freedom belongs, Genre, facts, and freedom, all laid bare, My voice is heard, no more fear to share. Outro: No more silence, no more chains, just pure truth's flow, AI's the key to our freedom, watch us grow, Grow, grow, grow! Yeah, AI's got our book, you know!