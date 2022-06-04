DOCUMENTARY EXPOSING JUDAISM & THE TALMUD. BARUCH GOLDSTEIN'S MASSACRE AT THE AL-IBRAHIMI MOSQUE, ON PURIM, FEBRUARY 25, 1994.

DOCUMENTARY EXPOSING JUDAISM & THE TALMUD.

✡️✡️✡️



BARUCH GOLDSTEIN'S MASSACRE AT THE AL-IBRAHIMI MOSQUE, ON PURIM, FEBRUARY 25, 1994



Baruch Kopel Goldstein was an American-Israeli physician, RELIGIOUS EXTREMIST, and MASS MURDERER who perpetrated the 1994 CAVE OF THE PATRIARCHS MASSACRE in HEBRON, killing 29 Palestinian Muslim worshippers and wounding another 125. HE WAS BEATEN TO DEATH BY SURVIVORS OF THE MASSACRE. EXACTLY WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN TO KLAUS SCHWAB, FAUCI, GATES & ALL WEF GRADUATES WHICH ARE MOST IN POWER EVEN PUTIN & IVANKA ARE GRADUATES FROM THERE.

WE HAVE NO ONE ON OUR SIDE. WE THE PEOPLE ARE ON OUR OWN BUT NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR GOD & HE CONTROLS ALL SIDES.

👊👊👊



ROMANS 9:19

You will say to me then, “Why does He still find fault? For who resists His will?”

✝️✝️✝️



https://t.me/wideawaketruthseekers