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15 Sitcom Actors Who Slept Their Way To The Top The door locks, the blinds close, and a deal is made that changes a life forever. This is not a movie scene. This is the reality for 15 sitcom stars who allegedly traded dignity for fame. We are diving deep into the hushed whispers and buried scandals of the industry. You will never look at these familiar faces the same way again.