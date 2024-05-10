Create New Account
Kikestan is On FIRE!
CreeperStatus
26 Subscribers
171 views
Published 17 hours ago

The fire from Hezbollah's missiles on Kyriat Shmona has spread and the civil defense is unable to stop it.


Yedioth Ahronoth Hebrew newspaper:


Numerous fires in the Kiryat Shmona area, and dozens of homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the missile bombardment carried out by Hezbollah. 2024/05/10


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


