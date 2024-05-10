Kikestan is On FIRE!





The fire from Hezbollah's missiles on Kyriat Shmona has spread and the civil defense is unable to stop it.





Yedioth Ahronoth Hebrew newspaper:





Numerous fires in the Kiryat Shmona area, and dozens of homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the missile bombardment carried out by Hezbollah. 2024/05/10





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





