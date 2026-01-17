China: CIA just dropped video in Mandarin of step-by-step instructions for insiders to share secrets to Langley

CIA just dropped a new Mandarin-language video for mainland China, complete with step-by-step instructions on how to securely contact Langley.

According to the CIA, they “want to know the truth about China” and are looking for brave insiders to share secrets.

Adding, from a post yesterday evening, Jan 16th:

Federal prosecutors are investigating Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey over an alleged conspiracy to obstruct federal immigration enforcement, multiple sources told CBS News.

The probe focuses on public statements by Walz and Frey opposing the deployment of thousands of ICE officers and Border Patrol agents to the Minneapolis area in recent weeks.