The Fed's New Feudal System Will Wipe Out the Middle Class, Warns Greg Mannarino

Jul 10, 2023 #usdollar #federalreserve #inflation"We are existing in an environment of lies, upside-down, backward, and sideways, where nothing makes sense," says Greg Mannarino, founder of traderschoice.net and financial strategist, in the second part of our interview. He stresses that people should remain skeptical of what the Federal Reserve is telling them because "the polar opposite is true." Mannarino sees de-dollarization as a real risk and warns that that "America is on borrowed time and the current system is in free-fall." He argues that the U.S. has had the privilege of having the world reserve currency for many years, which has "allowed the U.S. to live a lifestyle that it's not entitled to" due to its ability to impact inflation around the world. Mannarino concludes that the Fed is trying to establish "a new feudal system" that wipes out the middle class. "Things are changing very very rapidly," he warns. #federalreserve #investing #inflation #usdollar

Chapter stamps: 00:00 FedNow

3:00 Banks consolidation

7:22 De-dollarization

12:18 Politics and climate change

13:34 Greg’s final thoughts

