Alex Jones Decodes Tucker Carlson's First Episode of His New Show on Twitter

Tucker Carlson’s first episode of his ten-minute new show Tucker on Twitter started off strong but went off the rails quick with talk about how an alleged “whistleblower’s” unproven claims that the US government recovered alien craft proves that “UFOs are actually real” and “apparently so is extraterrestrial life.”
