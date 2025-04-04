Reasons why Muslims do not get vaccinated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I am giving you the reasons why muslims do not take vaccins like for example when Satan said in chapter 2 the women verse 119. Verily, I will mislead them, and surely, I will arouse in them false desires; and certainly, I will order them to slit the ears of cattle, and indeed I will order them to change the nature created by Allah." ( for example gmo products, Crispr, genetically changing creations; transhumanism, covid 19 BIO MIXED TECH vaccins, all vaccins) the list goes on.