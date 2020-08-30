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** Warning Extremely Disturbing Content ** Sonia Poulton & Shaun Attwood Interview Ron Swanson - The Ugly Underbelly of The Dark Net Floats To The Surface
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214 views • August 30, 2020
This is part of an interview that journalists and activists, Sonia Poulton & Shaun Attwood did with Ron Swanson - he's an independent journalist digging up information on the worst kind of pedophilia and porn imaginable.
Please be warned ** These Are Extremely Disturbing Topics ** but must be understood to be combatted. Allow any cognitive dissonance to evaporate. Then spread the word and make everyone you know aware of this because these networks are GROWING.
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Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Please be warned ** These Are Extremely Disturbing Topics ** but must be understood to be combatted. Allow any cognitive dissonance to evaporate. Then spread the word and make everyone you know aware of this because these networks are GROWING.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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