The Wide Gate Is Booming — Part One

Although the Word of God is timeless, I'm continually amazed yet very thankful at how it speaks to what's going on now, meaningwithin our very hour. These two verses from the gospel of Matthew are prime examples, solet's start with an understanding of them.





To enter in at the strait gate—or narrow way—is to enter the Kingdom of God, which can only take place when one is born again. And when that takes place, a believer receives the gift of eternal life, the consummation of placing one's faith in Jesus for paying the full penalty for sin. "For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit" (1 Peter 3:18).