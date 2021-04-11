DON TRUMP Jr. - Hunter Biden Made A Career Out Of Selling Access To His Father’s Taxpayer Funded Office

Don - "Guys, listen and tell me you don't agree."



This is a mirrored video made by Don Trump, Jr., called "Hunter Biden Made A Career Out Of Selling Access To His Father’s Taxpayer Funded Office"



My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information and to spread their messages so the truth may get out to more people. These are usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about or just want to share. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.



I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote Steven D Kelley at TruthCatRadio.com. Please visit there also.







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