Governments Are Rapidly Repositioning the Global Economy | Andy Schectman

See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Andy Schectman rejoins the Friday Night Economic Review for a timely discussion on the most important shifts unfolding in the global economy.

-

As financial uncertainty grows, nations around the world are accelerating moves away from the U.S. dollar by increasing trade in local currencies, building alternative settlement systems, and rapidly expanding their gold reserves. At the same time, many countries—including China—appear to be stockpiling and protecting silver holdings as strategic assets in an increasingly unstable world.

-

Andy breaks down what these trends could mean for the dollar, inflation, central bank policy, and the future of global trade. He also explains why gold and silver have historically become more valuable during periods of monetary stress, geopolitical tension, and economic transition.

-

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further