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Homilia 4ª feira 18ª semana Tempo Comum, Ano Ímpar, S. João Maria Vianney (04.08.2021)
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10 views • November 12, 2021
“Até quando vai murmurar contra mim esta comunidade perversa?” (Nm 13,1-2.25-14,1.26-29).
“Esqueceram-se do Deus que os salvara, que fizera maravilhas no Egito” (Sl 105,6-7a. 13-14. 21-22. 23).
“Mulher, grande é a tua fé! Seja feito como tu queres!” (Mt 15,21-28).
“Esqueceram-se do Deus que os salvara, que fizera maravilhas no Egito” (Sl 105,6-7a. 13-14. 21-22. 23).
“Mulher, grande é a tua fé! Seja feito como tu queres!” (Mt 15,21-28).
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