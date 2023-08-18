Footage of Damage to the Roof of the Moscow Expo Center - Downed UKR Drone by RU Air Defense - Debris Fell

Ukrainian drone near Krasnopresnenskaya embankment tonight (last night now)Footage of damage to the non-residential premises of the expo center, on the roof of which it fell.

Updates:

🛸 Air defense forces destroyed a drone trying to fly to Moscow, Sobyanin said, the wreckage of the downed UAV fell in the Expocentre zone, no significant damage was done to the building and there are injured.

❗️The airspace in the area of Vnukovo airport is closed, departures and arrivals are postponed, the aviation services reported.

Russian Ministry of Defense wrote this:

MoD:

ℹ️On August 18, at about 04.00 Moscow time, the Kiev regime launched another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle against objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region.

🛸 The UAV, after being exposed to air defense weapons, changed its flight path and fell on a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area of Moscow.

➡️No casualties or fires.



