© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Send Lawyers and Judges to Arizona to Stop 2020 Election Audit FULL SHOW 4-26-21
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • April 27, 2021
Major developments on multiple news fronts on this Monday transmission. The wide open border crisis has a new ripple of corruption as Kamala Harris books are in the welcome kits for children arriving in the illegal immigration pipeline. Also, The War Room has obtained new footage of illegals being loaded on to jumbo jets. The vote audit in Arizona continues, but guest Daniel McCarthy explains how this is a distraction from a bigger story in Arizona. More of the breakdown of civilization covered up and lied about by the American media.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.