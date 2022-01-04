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Saying THIS A Year Ago Would Have Turned You Into a Pariah...[02.01.2022]
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80 views • January 04, 2022
Note: Yeah I said and write it from the beginning of 2020 and got banned everywere...
- The MSM, months late with the "news" as always.
138,460 views Jan 2, 2022
Memology 101 - 463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6tNmtSrAnwQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
- The MSM, months late with the "news" as always.
138,460 views Jan 2, 2022
Memology 101 - 463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/6tNmtSrAnwQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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