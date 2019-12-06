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The Tango Choreography You Always Wanted To Achieve - Alma de Tango School
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14 views • December 06, 2019
Get the Tango Choreography of your dreams done with the helper of true Argentine Tango professional dancer and choreographer!
Alma de Tango School od Argentine Dances
Venue: 45 Balaclava St, Woolloongabba, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Instructor: Hugo Fernandez
Student: Shumang
Date: March 1989
Video by: Shumang
www.almadetango.com
Alma de Tango School od Argentine Dances
Venue: 45 Balaclava St, Woolloongabba, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Instructor: Hugo Fernandez
Student: Shumang
Date: March 1989
Video by: Shumang
www.almadetango.com
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