Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is it Safe to Eat the Lettuce? E Coli-Villain or Scapegoat? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.28.19)

85 views • June 21, 2022

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The US has been terrorized by E Coli outbreaks. People are afraid to eat lettuce and many other foods. Dr Daniels reviews the evidence and the real culprit. Tune in. Think Happens.

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