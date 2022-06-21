Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is it Safe to Eat the Lettuce? E Coli-Villain or Scapegoat? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.28.19)

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The US has been terrorized by E Coli outbreaks. People are afraid to eat lettuce and many other foods. Dr Daniels reviews the evidence and the real culprit. Tune in. Think Happens.
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Why Men Should Hold Onto Their Balls? - https://www.brighteon.com/15e1f8db-e7d0-4274-88f1-26bc46fa00f0
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Cholesterol: Villain or Hero? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/929e4d5a-2bb7-48f1-8380-3402b9c2a663