Victor Marx & Coalition Have Rescued over 5000 in Afghanistan

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The Coalition he's connected with have rescued over 5000!
Now they are on to Phase 2!
Victor Marx is a high-risk humanitarian with successful missions to Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Southeast Asia - many times in non-permissive and high-threat environments, helping orphans and widows. Enduring a childhood marked by physical and sexual abuse, Victor Marx has overcome a lifetime of obstacles to realize success as a husband, father, founder, humanitarian, filmmaker, author and martial arts master.
Victor Marx is the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, an organization that aims to identify, interrupt and restore the lives of those affected by trauma.
Support Victor's NP at www.VictorMarx.com/urgent