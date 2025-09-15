Misclassification of Offenders as White in Crime Reporting: Black Males 18-25 1-50+ Stats (Addendum)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This addendum explores systemic distortions in crime reporting, focusing on the misclassification of Black males aged 18-25, Hispanics, and undocumented individuals as White. It examines statistical impacts, underlying motives, and the role of law enforcement in shaping crime data, raising critical questions about accuracy in national safety metrics. Read the original full article at Real Free News and Substack Watch the full feature: 1% of U.S. Population Commits Over Half of the Violent Crimes | Black Males 18-25 1-50+ Statistic #CrimeDataBias #RacialMisclassification #BlackMales18-25 #HispanicCrime #SafetyStats