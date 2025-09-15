BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Misclassification of Offenders as White in Crime Reporting: Black Males 18-25 1-50+ Stats (Addendum)
5 views • 1 day ago

This addendum explores systemic distortions in crime reporting, focusing on the misclassification of Black males aged 18-25, Hispanics, and undocumented individuals as White. It examines statistical impacts, underlying motives, and the role of law enforcement in shaping crime data, raising critical questions about accuracy in national safety metrics. Read the original full article at Real Free News and Substack Watch the full feature: 1% of U.S. Population Commits Over Half of the Violent Crimes | Black Males 18-25 1-50+ Statistic #CrimeDataBias #RacialMisclassification #BlackMales18-25 #HispanicCrime #SafetyStats

Keywords
crime datablack males 18-25violent crime analysissystemic factorsus crime trends
