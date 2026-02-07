© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Obama Monkey Video OF THE OBAMAS – Why He Took It Down
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
President Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys, triggering bipartisan condemnation and accusations of racism. The 62‑second clip mixed election‑fraud conspiracy theories with a jungle‑meme sequence in which Trump appears as a lion. After intense backlash, the White House blamed a staffer and removed the post, but the controversy has reignited debate over race and online political content.
