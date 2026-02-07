Trump Obama Monkey Video OF THE OBAMAS – Why He Took It Down

President Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social that depicted Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys, triggering bipartisan condemnation and accusations of racism. The 62‑second clip mixed election‑fraud conspiracy theories with a jungle‑meme sequence in which Trump appears as a lion. After intense backlash, the White House blamed a staffer and removed the post, but the controversy has reignited debate over race and online political content.

