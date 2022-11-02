⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 2, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(2 November 2022)





Part I





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with two battalions, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, made an attempt to attack in the direction of Yagodnoye, Nikolayevka, Orlyanka of the Kharkov region and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy was driven back to initial positions by fire and actions of Russian troops. Up to 150 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, and 10 vehicles were eliminated.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops employed long-range artillery, ground attack and army aircraft to fire on the enemy at distant approaches. Attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack in the direction of Makeyevka, Ploshchanka, and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) were foiled. As a result, about 250 Ukrainian personnel were neutralised, as well as two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, and two motor vehicles.





◽️In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the Russian troops impeded the AFU's attempts to break through in the directions of Ishchenka, Bruskinskoe, Sukhanovo, and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region). The enemy has been driven back to initial positions by fire and decisive actions of Russian troops. There were 105 Ukrainian servicemen neutralised, two tanks, nine armoured combat vehicles, and seven motor vehicles destroyed.





💥 The Ukrainian radar station for guidance and target designation of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was also destroyed.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised the command post of the 15th regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine in the area of Kirovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 73 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 169 areas.





💥 During the counter-battery fight, a platoon of Uragan MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was eliminated in the area of Malye Prokhody (Kharkov region).





💥 An ammunition depot near the village of Yelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic) was also destroyed, as was an oil terminal for Ukrainian military equipment near the village of Smela (Cherkasy region).





💥 Fighter aviation has shot down one MiG-29 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Paseka (Kharkov region).

Part II (See Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/4832))





💥 Over the past day, 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defence systems in the settlements of Snigirevka, Nikolayev region, Ishchenka, Verovka, and Obryvka, (Kherson region), Oborotnovka and Viktorovka, (Lugansk People's Republic), Orlyanka, Vladimirovka, and Grakovo (Kharkov region), and Polnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 During the day, 24 projectiles were shot down in the air, including 14 HIMARS rockets in the areas of Antonovka and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region) as well as 10 Olkha and Uragan rockets in the areas of Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).





In addition, 2 American HARM anti-radiation missiles were eliminated near Antonovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 330 airplanes and 167 helicopters, 2,414 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 air defence missile systems, 6,270 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 881 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,544 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 6,967 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





⚠️ Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.





◽️ During the day, artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have fired nine shells at the industrial zone of the thermal power plant of the city of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant.





◽️ The shooting was carried out from the Ukrainian-controlled areas of the settlements of Marganets and Chervonogrigorovka, Dnepropetrovsk region.





💥 The hostile firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.





◽️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.