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Dr. Lee Merritt M.D. Says mRNA Shot Bioweapon
FreedomMovement.info
FreedomMovement.info
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436 views • December 15, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt, M.D. a former Navy Physician and Surgeon, and former President of The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, explains how COVID-19 is not a grave viral pandemic like we are told by the mainstream (fear porn) propaganda media, but it's really a psychological warfare (PSYWAR) operation that's being waged against the world by enemies of humanity itself. She describes in great detail how we Americans are being intentionally subjected to the same mass mind control techniques that were perfected by the Communists more than a half-century ago, and which they used successfuly to conquer one nation after another. Now America is falling for the same tricks those countries did. She points to a 1956 U.S. government report outlining the methods of coercion that were used by the Communists to elicit individual compliance within target populations, and walks you through a checklist of techniques that are specified within that report, showing you how each and every one correlates with what's being done to us right now.
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healthvaccinespropagandawarfarepandemicpsychologycovid-19sars-cov-2
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