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💉MODERNA BAD ADVERSE REACTION VACCINE SHOT 2X 💉WHY ARE PEOPLE STILL GETTING THIS JAB
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152 views • January 13, 2022
YET AGAIN WE HAVE ANOTHER STORY OF A MODERNA 2X VACCINE SHOT BAD REACTION, YOU WOULD THINK AFTER THE FIRST SHOT SHE WOULD'NT GO BACK AGAIN, BUT 2X SHE WENT BACK FOR MORE PEOPLE ARE REALLY ASKING FOR IT. SMH
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