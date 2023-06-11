CBDC - Central Bank Digital Currency & Its Consequences

This video is titled "Johnny's Cash" - produced by Richard D Hall. Cartoons have been produced by Ross Broadstock. This video presents in the simplest way how CBDC works and the consequences it will have for all of us once cash is abolished. Bank of England, Euopean Central Bank and World Central Bank have recently announced that they have everything ready to roll out CBDC in 2024. Currently the mainstream media are flooding us with royal family stories and some other garbage to distract the public from oncoming deadline of taking cash away from us. Erasing cash has always been the ultimate goal for the globalist ruling elites as it will enable them to take total control over our lives and from then on they will be able to dramatically accelerate the process of depopulation of our planet. Once cash is gone, the game is over for all of us. All nightmares starting from losing privacy, private property and movement restrictions through mandatory seasonal vaccinations to state planned euthanasia will come true. We are not ten minutes to zero hour. We are 10 seconds to zero hour. Conspiracy theory? Well, just watch this space! Once it happens, there is no way back. Take it into consideration.

