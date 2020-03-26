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Germaphobia ~ Nothing Spreads Faster Than Fear In This Mad World!
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15 views • March 26, 2020
Mysophobia, also known as verminophobia, germophobia, germaphobia, bacillophobia and bacteriophobia, is a pathological fear of contamination and germs. The term was coined by William A. Hammond in 1879 when describing a case of obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) exhibited in repeatedly washing one's hands.
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