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Trump Takes On Fauci, Pushes For America To Reopen - War Room Full Show
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22 views • May 15, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns fresh into studio from San Antonio City Council where he shouted down the corrupt Mayor and City Council for censoring free speech, lying about constituents and selling the Alamo. Shroyer was removed from the building before his time expired. Owen also makes ground breaking revelations about Coronavirus. Guests include Tom Pappert and Craig Sawyer announcing the release of his documentary, Contraland, which led to the arrest of multiple child predators. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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