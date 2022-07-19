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EVERYONE is shocked by this delicious and easy Christmas dessert! You don't have to stand on the stove for long to bake a cake. And to bake a delicious cake, you just have to find a good recipe. And today I'm sharing with you such a delicious and proven cake recipe that you don't even have to bake. Ingredients: 250ml kefir. 1 teaspoon of baking powder 1 teaspoon lemon juice 50 ml of vegetable oil. 1 egg. 180g sugar. 180g flour. 2 tablespoons of cocoa. Shape 18cm. 600 g sour cream. 20 g sour cream thickener. 80 g powdered sugar. 20 g chocolate. Bon Appetit! Rate the video! That is good and important for the development of the canal! WRITE A COMMENT or put a smiley face. I will be very happy! Sign up quickly and subscribe to my channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA3M... You already feel yourself ▶ ️ Turn on your ringtone to keep up with new videos! Thanks for the nice comments! Cook with love! #herzhaftes_essen #dessert #recipe