Unshackling America: Ditch the IRS & The Soul-Crushing Income Tax for Good

The federal income tax was never meant to become a monster—but that’s exactly what it is today. Born in 1913 as a “modest” tax on the rich, it’s evolved into a 7,000-page labyrinth that bleeds time, money, and sanity from every American worker. The IRS enforces this racket like a financial Gestapo—auditing retirees and small businesses while billionaires slip through loopholes their lobbyists wrote. It’s a system built to punish productivity and reward political favor. But there’s a better way: replace it with a simple consumption tax that targets spending, not earnings. No more filing dread, audits, or bureaucratic chokeholds—just fairness, freedom, and accountability. It’s time to abolish the IRS and restore prosperity to the people who actually earn it.
READ & LISTEN NOW:
https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/unshackling-america-ditch-the-irs