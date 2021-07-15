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'COVID VARIANTs' Lock Down Dr Mike Yeaden There Is NO Serious Risk We Are Being LIED TO
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61 views • July 15, 2021
Listen to a very important message from Mike towards the end. The definition of Conspiracy - 'a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful'.
The definition of Conspiracy Theory is - 'a belief that some covert but influential organization is responsible for an unexplained event'.
BOTH OF THE ABOVE DEFINITIONS APPLY TO WHAT IS ACTUALLY GOING ON WITH THE ROLL OUT OF THE JAB.
Planet Lockdown interview with Dr Michael Yeaden
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Read the FULL News program
UK COLUMN NEWS - 14TH JUNE 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bemkgq1vBwqT/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column
https://www.ukcolumn.org
The definition of Conspiracy Theory is - 'a belief that some covert but influential organization is responsible for an unexplained event'.
BOTH OF THE ABOVE DEFINITIONS APPLY TO WHAT IS ACTUALLY GOING ON WITH THE ROLL OUT OF THE JAB.
Planet Lockdown interview with Dr Michael Yeaden
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Read the FULL News program
UK COLUMN NEWS - 14TH JUNE 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bemkgq1vBwqT/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's news update from the UK Column
https://www.ukcolumn.org
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