Dr. Richard Bartlett - The COVID-19 Silver Bullet, 3126

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the cure.

On Friday, Dr. Richard Bartlett, MD, from Odessa, Texas appeared on America Can We Talk, with attorney Debbie Georgatos (Jor-jat-os) on the Real news Communication Network RNCN in Dallas, TX.

I was first sent an audio interview with Dr. Bartlett some time last week that ran on Newstalk KCRS AM 550 in Odessa, Texas.

Dr. Bartlett has been practicing medicine in Texas for 28 years. When the COVID-19 outbreak began he noticed that his patients were becoming critical due to a rapid inflammation of the lungs, and so he tried a legacy steroid on patients and one after another it seemed to work – in fact, every time he tried it.

[insert to: “… mouthpiece that you hold in front of you.”

The results in some people occur within minutes.

[insert from: “They tell me I feel better….” To “… that’s a cure.”

Dr. Bartlett says budesonide – or Pulmicort – is super safe.

[inserlt from: “Preschool kids use this…” to: “… that risk.”

Dr. Bartlett gives one of the most simple explanations of what COVID-19 disease is:

[insert from: “But let’s talk about what COVID is.” To “… valid and working.”

Dr. Bartlett then explained the low cost of budesonide.

[insert from: “Big pharma is not … to “… on top of being sick.”]

Dr. Bartlett then explained that very few people actually need any medicine at all to beat COVID.

[insert from: “… you know, for the 50% ….” To: “… early testing, early treatment.”]

But according to Dr. Bartlett, that’s not what the CDC recommends. They seem to favor waiting until the patient is really, really sick before their treatment recommendations kick in.

He then explained how he came on the inhaled steroids treatment.

[insert from: “In March….” To “… inhaled steroids.”]

The reason he uses inhaled steroids instead of pills or an IV, is because steroids weakens the immune system so he just exposes the point of disease – the lungs – to the steroids and that cuts down on immune suppression throughout the entire body.

[insert from : “… The reason I’m using a nebulizer….” To “… but a nebulizer works.”]

Dr. Bartlett then explained that the NIH just launched a study of his inhaled budesonide treatment, but in typical Minions of Satan fashion, the study is being designed so that it will fail and then it will be released in October, just before the election. This is such an unbelievably gross distortion of medicine for political purposes that it may even be criminal.

[insert from: “I don’t know if they heard what I was doing…” to: “… before they will even give you this.”]

In other words they want these cheap legacy remedies to fail and in doing so, people are going to die. It’s so sad, but so true.

Then the host asks a very simple question. Why are they doing this?

Dr. Bartlett hesitates. He wants a couple of extra seconds to figure out how pointed a response he wants to go on record with.

[insert from: “So why would the NIH…” to “that’s uncool.”]

Dr. Bartlett then explained that even today, if you get COVID and get put in the hospital, you can’t have loved ones in the hospital room with you to advocate for you.

[insert at: “That if you get COVID…” to “… have right now.”]

Dr. Bartlett then took on the issue of the usefulness of masks.

[insert from “The decisions that are…” to “… instead of fear.”]

Now the conversation starts getting a lot heavier. The lawyer in Debbie starts to kick in and she is drawing obvious conclusions from the abundance of evidence Dr. Bartlett is laying down.

[insert: “There is some sort…” to “…but…”]

Now the moment of truth, how is Dr. Bartlett going to frame this in the mildest possible way and still be true to the evidentiary trail he has just laid out?

[insert from: “I think there is…” to “… thrilling news.”

Then Debbie asks about masks. In short, Dr. Bartlett thinks masks don’t work.

[insert from: “That’s what they did…” to: “…available at every pharmacy.”

What’s not to like about this treatment strategy?

And what about that Dr. Faustus catch phrase that none of us will remember a year from now – social distancing.

[insert from: You know, if you look….” To: “… not what’s saving them.”

Dr. Barnett then tackled the Big Brother effect of the government controlling all aspects of your life.

[insert from: “When you have the …” to “… other parts of the world.”

Debbie then asks Dr. Bartlett another important question:

[insert; “The other question…” to end.]

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.